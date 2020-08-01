Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.72. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

