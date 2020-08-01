Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375,803 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,957,000 after purchasing an additional 585,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $140,159,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,474 shares of company stock valued at $5,067,295. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $88.96 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.24.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

