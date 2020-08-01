Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 107,971 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in The Western Union by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 478.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Northland Securities raised The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra dropped their target price on The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.