Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $357,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,808 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $79.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.