Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $590,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 61,713 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $66.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

