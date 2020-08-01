Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $646,000 Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,638 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 122,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.73.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HFC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.21.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

