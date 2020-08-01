Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $673,000 Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $149.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

