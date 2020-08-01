Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 297.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $153.05. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MHK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.