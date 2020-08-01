Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $480,000 in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,970 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 288,206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,436,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 484,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. Workiva Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.23%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $405,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

