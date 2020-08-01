Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $488,000 in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. DISH Network Corp has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

