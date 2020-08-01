Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $600,000 in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Avalara by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,988,000 after buying an additional 986,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,193,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avalara by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,156,000 after buying an additional 51,315 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avalara by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 992,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after buying an additional 384,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avalara by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,143,000 after buying an additional 97,951 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $2,081,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at $117,144,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $491,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,591 shares of company stock worth $36,577,958 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44. Avalara Inc has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

