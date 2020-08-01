Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $672,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 30.3% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,028 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC raised its position in LKQ by 184.2% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,426 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LKQ by 144.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 73.4% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,131,000 after acquiring an additional 807,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

