Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,596 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,562,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,834,000 after purchasing an additional 177,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,775,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,219,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after purchasing an additional 69,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 108.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,027 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.