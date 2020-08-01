Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,020 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBHS stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.67. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $78.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

