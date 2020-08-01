Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 209.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $60.08 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The company had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

