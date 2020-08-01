Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on REG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

NYSE REG opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

