Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 55.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $40.84 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.3717 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

