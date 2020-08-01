Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,762 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

