Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,160 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,127,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BURL opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 133.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average is $196.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total value of $75,439.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,601.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.13.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

