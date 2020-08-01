Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,200 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Roku were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,963,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roku by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after acquiring an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 823,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,072,000 after acquiring an additional 406,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,600,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,369 shares of company stock valued at $34,837,014. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.01 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average is $118.00. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.48.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

