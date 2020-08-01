Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 128,065 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 128,065 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,504,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $338,255,000 after purchasing an additional 419,039 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 15,748,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286,193 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,686,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,537 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,048,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,859,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 303,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBR opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. Bank of America downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

