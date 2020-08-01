Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 15,431 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,431 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,455,000 after acquiring an additional 104,863 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,248,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,810,000 after acquiring an additional 139,307 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after acquiring an additional 287,073 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,479,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.98.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

