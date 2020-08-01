Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,005 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 13,704,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,785 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2,290.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,128,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,013 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,887,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6,582.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

