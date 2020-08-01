Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 20,741 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,741 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FOX by 24.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,820 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,865,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,228,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in FOX by 102.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,095,000 after purchasing an additional 182,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

