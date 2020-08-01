Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,733 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.05.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $171.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.60 and its 200-day moving average is $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

