Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 5,107 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $106,201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $122,069,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $3,381,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,061,000 after purchasing an additional 168,837 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR opened at $103.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average is $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.18. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.82.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.