Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 5,134 Shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KB shares. ValuEngine lowered KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

KB opened at $29.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

