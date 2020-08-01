Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 59,759 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 96.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 59,759 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lear were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lear by 155.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.6% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 75,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 35,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average is $106.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.63. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

