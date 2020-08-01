Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 97,533 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 97,533 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in BorgWarner by 16.2% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 32,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 91,378 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,729,000 after buying an additional 1,136,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

NYSE BWA opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

