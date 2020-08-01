Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Shares of PAGS opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.47. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

