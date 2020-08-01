Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Update

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPHC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 442,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canterbury Park during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPHC opened at $11.21 on Friday. Canterbury Park has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

