Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on HealthStream, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for HealthStream in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSTM. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HSTM stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $702.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.48. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

