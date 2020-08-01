Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 97,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $5.65 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $104.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth $110,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 378.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

