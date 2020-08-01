Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of CDLX opened at $66.42 on Friday. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 2.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,937,609.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,292.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,984 shares of company stock worth $7,006,028 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,020.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 325,903 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 172,787 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

