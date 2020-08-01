Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.32. Cars.com shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 1,521,319 shares traded.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cars.com by 1,202.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,012 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $6,474,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $12,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,235,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 735,107 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 977,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 429,330 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.

About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

