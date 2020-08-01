Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CASA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $5.61 on Friday. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $465.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

