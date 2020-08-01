Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Stake Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 46.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.91.

CASY stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

