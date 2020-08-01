Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $22,266,000.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chegg from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chegg from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Chegg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

In related news, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $4,339,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,983,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,118,208.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,151 shares of company stock valued at $19,337,435. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

