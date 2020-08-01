Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Shares Up 5.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $512.99 and last traded at $496.61, 130,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 111,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $470.03.

The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,727 shares in the company, valued at $67,141,093.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total value of $3,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,020 shares of company stock worth $7,212,353. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chemed Company Profile (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.