Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Chiasma news, CEO Raj Kannan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $71,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 799.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Chiasma stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.50. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.