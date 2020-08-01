ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH) & StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Critical Analysis

ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChinaCache International and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCo 0 2 7 0 2.78

StoneCo has a consensus target price of $41.70, suggesting a potential downside of 12.60%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Profitability

This table compares ChinaCache International and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A StoneCo 28.63% 13.25% 4.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChinaCache International and StoneCo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChinaCache International $131.04 million 0.00 -$56.74 million N/A N/A StoneCo $626.01 million 21.14 $203.54 million $0.70 68.16

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than ChinaCache International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of ChinaCache International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StoneCo beats ChinaCache International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChinaCache International

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; ChinaCache cloud services that provide computing environment and storage; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, netstorage service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Its value-added services also include CC Index, an analytics platform that provides Internet users real-time data; and file aware download, which provides CDN technology, end-user control ability, a customizable user interface, and insight into download analytics and content usage information. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; constructs cloud infrastructure; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

