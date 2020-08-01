Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $426,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.18 and a 200-day moving average of $178.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

