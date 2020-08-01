Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 412.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.51. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

