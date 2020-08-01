Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,792 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Cinemark worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 43.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 198,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,085 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1,174.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,300,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,864,000 after acquiring an additional 440,372 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.75. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

