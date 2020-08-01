Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,566,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,823,000 after buying an additional 77,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

CRUS opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,121,603.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

