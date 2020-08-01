Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

CSCO stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

