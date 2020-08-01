Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Clontarf Energy Plc (LON:CLON) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.49. Clontarf Energy shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,622,466 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.54.

About Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Africa and South America. The company holds a 3% revenue royalty on Block 183 in Peru. It also holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana.

