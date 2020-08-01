Cluff Natural Resources (LON:CLNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Cluff Natural Resources PLC (LON:CLNR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.82. Cluff Natural Resources shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 203,324 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 70.37 and a quick ratio of 69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.98.

About Cluff Natural Resources (LON:CLNR)

Cluff Natural Resources Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds a 100% interest in two gas licenses covering an area of 598 square kilometers in the Southern North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

