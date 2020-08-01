Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,205.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.66.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

