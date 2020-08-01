Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Columbia Financial traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 8785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Massood purchased 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $43,777.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 35.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

